"Taiwan independence" means war: Chinese military spokesperson

(Xinhua)    09:49, January 29, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- A defense ministry spokesperson said Thursday the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) will take all necessary measures to crush any attempt to split Taiwan from China, warning that "Taiwan independence" means war.

"Those who play with fire will only burn themselves," Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said at a press conference in a stern warning to separatist forces advocating "Taiwan independence."

The PLA's recent military activities in the Taiwan Strait were a solemn response to interference from external forces and provocations from "Taiwan independence" forces, said Wu, adding that they were necessary actions amid the current security situation across the Strait to safeguard national sovereignty and security.

Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory, and the Taiwan question falls under China's internal affairs and brooks no interference from any external forces, said Wu.

