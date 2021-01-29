China firmly opposes politicizing COVID-19, advocates global response to pandemic: foreign ministry

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday reiterated firm opposition to the practice of politicizing COVID-19, and expressed the willingness to promote global response to the pandemic with the international community including the United States.

U.S. President Joe Biden said in an executive order the federal government must recognize the actions of its political leaders, including references to the COVID-19 pandemic by the geographic location of its origin, have fuelled xenophobic sentiments against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. He called on the federal government to condemn and combat racism and hate crimes against these people.

When asked to comment, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a daily press briefing, "China's stance concerning the COVID-19 pandemic is consistent and clear."

Calling the novel coronavirus the common enemy of mankind, Zhao said the World Health Organization and the international community clearly oppose the practice of associating the virus with any specific country or region.

The tracing of the virus must be conducted in a prudent way, which must involve investigations and studies worldwide by scientists, Zhao said. "China is firmly opposed to the wrongdoing of tagging the virus and politicizing the pandemic."

The Chinese side hopes the United States can bring the spreading pandemic under control at an early date, Zhao said, adding China is ready to work with the international community including the United States to promote international cooperation on pandemic response.