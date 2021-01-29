China bans all offline after-school training in COVID-19 risk areas

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- China has prohibited all offline training outside the campus in areas with medium and high COVID-19 infection risk, according to a notice issued by the Ministry of Education on Thursday.

Highlighting the importance of supervision and inspection work over places for after-school training during the winter vacation, the document urges off-campus training institutions for primary and middle school students to fully implement local epidemic containment measures.

It also prohibits one-time fees for training lasting over three months, or in any disguised forms, to prevent the hidden dangers of refund difficulties and causing financial burdens for students' families