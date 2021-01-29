Political figures vow all-out efforts to safeguard Hong Kong's prosperity, stability

HONG KONG, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Political figures sanctioned by the United States for the national security legislation in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) have vowed all-out efforts to safeguard the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent his regards to the officials of the HKSAR government who were unreasonably sanctioned when hearing the work report delivered via video link by HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday.

"I would like to express my gratitude to President Xi. We will be more steadfast in safeguarding national security in our work," John Lee Ka-chiu, the HKSAR government's Secretary for Security, said.

The implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong has dealt a major blow to those colluding with foreign forces to undermine Hong Kong's stability and endanger national security, Lee said, stressing that any plot to obstruct the national security law by the so-called sanctions is doomed to fail.

Commissioner of Police of the HKSAR government Chris Tang Ping-keung said that he and other police officers are proud to shoulder the responsibility of safeguarding national security and his determination to safeguard national security will not waver in spite of the "sanctions."

"Any country that uses the national security law in Hong Kong as an excuse to impose so-called sanctions is obviously of double standards and bullying," he said. "The work of the Hong Kong police is entirely legal, constitutional, just and reasonable."

Tam Yiu-chung, a member of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, also said it is his duty to safeguard national security and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and he is still committed to the cause.

The political figures highly recognized the principle of "patriots governing Hong Kong" in Xi's speech.

As a member of the Drafting Committee for the HKSAR Basic Law, Tam said the principle was highlighted during the drafting process. "If Hong Kong is not governed by patriots, is it by destroyers?"

Tam said only by upholding the principle, will the cause of "one country, two systems" continue to make progress in Hong Kong.

The well-being of Hong Kong residents has been severely jeopardized as some local opposition politicians have begged foreign governments to impose sanctions on Hong Kong since the social unrest, Lee said, adding that the principle of "patriots governing Hong Kong" is in line with the public expectations and the overall interests of Hong Kong society.

Thanks to the national security law, social order has gradually resumed and people's lives have shown new vitality in Hong Kong.

With violence and activities advocating "Hong Kong independence" being contained, residents no longer worry about blocked traffic and trashed subway stations, and have regained their peaceful lives, Lee said.

"The police will continue to crack down on all criminal activities that endanger national security and protect the safety of Hong Kong residents and their property," Tang said, also pledging continued efforts to support the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.