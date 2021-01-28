WHO experts complete quarantine: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- An international expert team of the World Health Organization (WHO) will complete their 14-day quarantine Thursday, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing that the quarantine was in line with standard international practice. He said the expert team will conduct interviews and discussions while complying with China's epidemic prevention regulation
