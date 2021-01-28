Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 29, 2021
WHO experts complete quarantine: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    16:40, January 28, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- An international expert team of the World Health Organization (WHO) will complete their 14-day quarantine Thursday, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing that the quarantine was in line with standard international practice. He said the expert team will conduct interviews and discussions while complying with China's epidemic prevention regulation

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)

