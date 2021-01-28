Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 28, 2021
U.S. Homeland Security Dept. issues domestic terrorism alert

(Xinhua)    11:01, January 28, 2021

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday issued a domestic terrorism alert, warning that the country may face heightened threats from domestic violent extremists in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Domestic violent extremists (DVEs) have been "motivated by a range of issues, including anger over Covid-19 restrictions, the 2020 election results, and police use of force," said the department in a bulletin, noting that it is "concerned these same drivers to violence will remain through early 2021."

"Threats of violence against critical infrastructure, including the electric, telecommunications and healthcare sectors, increased in 2020 with violent extremists citing misinformation and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 for their actions," the bulletin added.

The bulletin, which will be in place until April 30, is the lowest-level type of advisory issued by the department, warning of general trends rather than specific credible threats, according to local media reports.

