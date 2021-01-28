BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- China hopes the United States will fill in the gap left over from the past four years in terms of climate actions so as to assure the international community that it is serious about climate change, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing that the U.S. side should submit ambitious nationally determined contribution targets and long-term low greenhouse gas emission development strategy under the Paris Agreement.

"The United States has emitted more carbon dioxide than any other country and is still a major emitter of greenhouse gas," Zhao said.

The former U.S. administration made a big step back with regard to its climate actions, he said, adding that it pulled out of the Paris Agreement and denied its obligations in funding emission-cutting endeavors, which seriously crippled international ambitions and efforts on climate change.

"To truly realize the goals of the Paris Agreement calls for revolutionary technological innovation and breakthroughs, as well as joint actions and deepened cooperation between countries under multilateral frameworks," Zhao said.

"China will always keep its door wide open for dialogue and cooperation," he added.

Last year, China announced that it aims to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. It has also announced new measures to scale up its nationally determined contributions.