Cui Tiankai: China hopes new U.S. govt will show rationality, sincerity on bilateral ties

Cui Tiankai, the Chinese ambassador to the United States, addresses the 15th anniversary and Chinese Lunar New Year gala of China General Chamber of Commerce-U.S.A. in New York, the United States, Jan. 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

China hopes that the new U.S. administration can show not only patience but also rationality and sincerity on Sino-U.S. relations, said Cui Tiankai, Chinese ambassador to the U.S., on Tuesday.

Cui made the remarks during a China Media Group interview about White House spokesperson Jen Psaki's remarks on U.S. relations with China.

U.S. President Joe Biden wants to approach relations with Beijing with "strategic patience," Psaki said on Monday.

China hopes the U.S. can review and rethink its China policy in recent years and find a positive and realistic way to treat Sino-U.S. relations, Cui said.

The ambassador also called on the U.S. to understand China and the bilateral ties objectively, with "patience."

On the trade friction between the two countries, Cui reiterated that, as two major economies, China and the U.S. shoulder responsibilities on global economic development.

Cui expressed his belief that the two countries can cooperate through consultations and negotiations.

In a congratulatory tweet to President Joe Biden on Thursday, Cui said China looks forward to working with the Biden administration.

"Congratulations to President Biden on his inauguration! China looks forward to working with the new administration to promote sound & steady development of China-U.S. relations and jointly address global challenges in public health, climate change & growth," Cui tweeted.