State Council leaders meet to study Xi's speech on Party governance

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The leading Party members group of the State Council has held a meeting to study the important speech made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC.

Premier Li Keqiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the State Council's leading Party members group, presided over the meeting Monday to make plans to strengthen full and strict Party governance in the government system.

The meeting stressed all-out efforts to implement the CPC Central Committee's major decisions and leverage the full and strict Party governance to ensure the goals and tasks set for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) are completed.

It urged efforts to beef up political building, deepen reform to root out corruption and address the practice of formalities for formalities' sake, bureaucratism and other undesirable conduct.

The meeting required public servants at all levels to closely align their thinking and actions with the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, have firm political convictions and abide by Party disciplinary rules and laws.

It also decided to convene the State Council meeting on clean governance in due course this year.