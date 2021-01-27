Xi calls for high-quality development of China-Belarus Belt and Road cooperation

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on China and Belarus to boost high-quality development of bilateral Belt and Road cooperation.

In his telephone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Xi also urged the two sides to make solid progress in the construction of China-Belarus industrial park.

Xi pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Belarus, bilateral ties have seen continuous development, adding that in the face of the pandemic, the two sides have carried out close anti-epidemic cooperation, and practical cooperation in various fields has maintained a good momentum of steady progress.

Noting that this year is the first year for China to implement the 14th Five-Year Plan, Xi said China's efforts to foster a new development pattern and promote reform and opening up at a higher starting point will provide more development opportunities and open up broader cooperation space for countries worldwide, including Belarus.

He also called on the two sides to boost cooperation in the fields of anti-epidemic, economy and trade, education, science and technology, culture, as well as exchanges at local levels.

"I believe that as long as the two sides can uphold the spirit of mutual trust and win-win cooperation, the China-Belarus comprehensive strategic partnership will surely achieve greater development," he said.

Xi stressed that China supports Belarus in pursuing a development path that fits its national conditions, hopes that Belarus will maintain political and social stability, and is willing to provide assistance within its own capacity to the economic and social development in Belarus.

The two sides should continue to support each other, safeguard the common interests of developing countries and defend international fairness and justice, Xi added.

For his part, Lukashenko expressed his admiration and warm congratulation to China on its remarkable and significant achievements in battling the pandemic, resumption of work and production, poverty alleviation and lunar exploration projects, saying that he appreciates China for providing invaluable support for Belarus's fight against the epidemic as well as for his country's economic and social development.

Noting that Belarus and China are comprehensive strategic partners, he said Belarus firmly stands with China on issues involving China's core interests such as Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang and firmly opposes all external interference.

He also said that his country is willing to join China in actively promoting bilateral Belt and Road cooperation and the construction of the Belarus-China industrial park, and strengthening cooperation in various fields such as economy, trade and exchanges at local levels, adding that he wishes the Chinese people a happy New Year, prosperity and health.