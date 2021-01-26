Xi: No social system is superior to the other

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Each country is unique with its own history, culture and social system, and none is superior to the other, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday while addressing the World Economic Forum Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda.

"No two leaves in the world are identical, and no histories, cultures or social systems are the same," he said.

The best criteria are whether a country's history, culture and social system fit its particular situation, enjoy people's support, serve to deliver political stability, social progress and better lives, and contribute to human progress, Xi said.