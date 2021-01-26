China opposes external forces meddling in sovereign states' domestic affairs: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China always opposes external forces interfering in domestic affairs of sovereign countries, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Zhao Lijian made the remarks when asked to comment on the U.S. Embassy in Moscow's moves related to rallies in Russia.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow posted the time and routes on its website of the demonstrations organized in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny prior to the rallies.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has criticized the move, saying that the U.S. Embassy has disregarded diplomatic rules and regulations and interfered in Russia's domestic affairs.