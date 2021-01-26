BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States to prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues and refrain from sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to a statement issued by the U.S. State Department saying that China should stop pressuring Taiwan and engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan.

Zhao said China's position on the Taiwan question is consistent and clear. There is but one China in the world, and the Taiwan region is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory.

China is determined in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and opposing "Taiwan independence" and interference by external forces, the spokesperson said.

The root cause of the current tension and disturbance in cross-Strait relations lies in the Democratic Progressive Party authority refusing to recognize the 1992 Consensus which embodies the one-China principle, strengthening contacts with external forces and making provocations in pursuit of "Taiwan independence," he said.

"On the political basis of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing 'Taiwan independence,' we stand ready to conduct dialogue and consultation with all political parties, groups and personages in the Taiwan region, so that we can resolve differences and build up consensus on political issues across the Strait and on issues related to promoting the peaceful reunification of China," Zhao said.

"We urge the U.S. side to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues, and refrain from sending any wrong signals to the 'Taiwan independence' forces so as to avoid damaging China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Zhao added.