China's Heilongjiang reports 53 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

HARBIN, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Heilongjiang Province reported 53 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 asymptomatic infections on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

All the cases were identified during medical quarantine and mass nucleic acid tests. The cases are either receiving medical treatment or have been placed under medical observation.

Authorities have found and isolated close contacts and their close contacts, and have disinfected and launched closed-off management over the venues where the cases had stayed or visited.