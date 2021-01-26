Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Heilongjiang reports 53 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    09:05, January 26, 2021

HARBIN, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Heilongjiang Province reported 53 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 asymptomatic infections on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

All the cases were identified during medical quarantine and mass nucleic acid tests. The cases are either receiving medical treatment or have been placed under medical observation.

Authorities have found and isolated close contacts and their close contacts, and have disinfected and launched closed-off management over the venues where the cases had stayed or visited.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York