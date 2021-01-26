Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021
Chinese mainland reports 13 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    09:04, January 26, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 13 new imported COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,624.

Eight new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, two in Guangdong, and one each in Fujian, Hunan and Shaanxi, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Tuesday.

Among all the imported cases, 4,332 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 292 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

