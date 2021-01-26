Chinese mainland reports 13 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 13 new imported COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,624.

Eight new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, two in Guangdong, and one each in Fujian, Hunan and Shaanxi, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Tuesday.

Among all the imported cases, 4,332 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 292 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.