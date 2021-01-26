Xi's speech on multilateralism bolsters joint response to challenges, say experts

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's remarks at the World Economic Forum Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda on Monday have boosted confidence in upholding multilateralism and injected impetus into joint response to global challenges, experts said.

In his special address entitled "Let the Torch of Multilateralism Light up Humanity's Way Forward," Xi said that the problems facing the world are intricate and complex, adding that the way out of them is through upholding multilateralism and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The Chinese president called for staying committed to openness and inclusiveness instead of closeness and exclusion; staying committed to international law and international rules instead of seeking one's own supremacy; staying committed to consultation and cooperation instead of conflict and confrontation; and staying committed to keeping up with the times instead of rejecting change.

"Multilateralism, international cooperation in (not only) vaccine policy but also in employment and financial policy needs to be on top of the policy agenda as we start this new year," said International Labour Organization Director-General Guy Ryder.

Meanwhile, "there's no way the world can defeat issues such as the pandemic without any multilateralism," said Jannie Rossouw, head of the School of Economic and Business Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

"Countries have to cooperate in terms of the vaccine and in improving conditions in the world especially following the pandemic," he said, adding that China has been making great strides in promoting global cooperation.

Likewise, Sonia Bressler, French writer and sinologist, said Xi's speech has reaffirmed China's commitment to cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and creation of space for openness and dialogue between China and other countries.

"It is good to hear leaders of nations expressing long-term commitment to development of global trade and multilateralism. President Xi has expressed such views constantly, and it is good to hear this being restated," echoed Stephen Perry, chairman of Britain's 48 Group Club.

The world needs "a much better coordination" for dealing with COVID-19 and economic recovery, Perry added.