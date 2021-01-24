Xi's remarks on Party governance show China's determination in anti-corruption, say experts

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's remarks on Party governance showed China's determination in its anti-corruption fight, experts have said, adding that the international community is confident in China's future economic and social development.

When addressing the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Friday, Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed the importance of leveraging the guiding and safeguarding roles of strict Party governance in every respect to ensure the development goals and tasks of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) are fulfilled.

Abbas Zaki, a member of Palestinian Fatah Central Committee and commissioner for relations with Arab countries and China, said Xi's speech sends a clear signal that the CPC will continue to deepen strict Party governance in every respect, from which the world can see the determination and will of the CPC leadership to unswervingly push forward the fight against corruption.

Waleed Gaballah, a professor of financial and economic jurisdictions at Cairo University, said that international institutions highly evaluate China's movement in the anti-corruption field.

Egypt and China can also exchange experiences and cooperate in the reform of the supervision system, he added.

The CPC has been strengthening system building in the fight against corruption and plugging system loopholes, so that Party officials do not dare to be, are not able to be, and do not want to be corrupt, said Alexander Lomanov, deputy director at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences, adding that such achievements are obvious to all.

Cavince Adhere, an international relations expert in Kenya, said that there are a number of key lessons that other countries can learn from China's battle against corruption.

Faruk Boric, an expert on China from Bosnia and Herzegovina, said the CPC continues to implement successful strategies such as anti-corruption, and the international community has reason to have full confidence in China's future economic and social development.

Eduardo Regalado, a senior researcher at Havana's Center for the Study of International Politics, told Xinhua that China has stepped up measures in the fight against corruption at all levels of governmental structure, contributing to the improvement of the country's economic performance, and facilitating a more comfortable environment for the development of business and foreign investment nationwide.