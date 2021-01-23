Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jan 23, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese mainland reports 107 new COVID-19 cases

(CGTN)    10:32, January 23, 2021

The Chinese mainland on Friday recorded 107 new COVID-19 cases – 90 local transmissions and 17 from overseas, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 56 were reported in Heilongjiang Province, 15 in Hebei Province, 13 in Jilin Province and three in Shanghai and Beijing each, the Commission said in its daily report.

A total of 99 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were recorded, while 961 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation. No deaths related to COVID-19 were registered on Friday, and 31 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland has reached 88,911, and the death toll stands at 4,635.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 9,928 (8,948 recoveries, 168 deaths)

Macao: 47 (46 recoveries)

Taiwan: 881 (777 recoveries, 7 deaths)

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York