Chinese mainland reports 107 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday recorded 107 new COVID-19 cases – 90 local transmissions and 17 from overseas, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 56 were reported in Heilongjiang Province, 15 in Hebei Province, 13 in Jilin Province and three in Shanghai and Beijing each, the Commission said in its daily report.

A total of 99 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were recorded, while 961 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation. No deaths related to COVID-19 were registered on Friday, and 31 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland has reached 88,911, and the death toll stands at 4,635.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 9,928 (8,948 recoveries, 168 deaths)

Macao: 47 (46 recoveries)

Taiwan: 881 (777 recoveries, 7 deaths)