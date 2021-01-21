Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 21, 2021
Biden reverses U.S. withdrawal from WHO

(Xinhua)    10:02, January 21, 2021

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday reversed the U.S. process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Hours after being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, Biden signed an executive order ceasing a withdrawal process that his predecessor Donald Trump initiated last year.

"Americans are safer when America is engaged in strengthening global health. On my first day as President, I will rejoin the @WHO and restore our leadership on the world stage," Biden tweeted in July when the former administration notified the United Nations of withdrawal from the WHO.

According to media reports, Biden picked Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, to lead a U.S. delegation at the WHO's annual meetings later this week.

Trump and his administration had repeatedly assailed the WHO. Experts and Democrats had criticized that the Trump administration was trying to shift blames for its mishandling of COVID-19 response and would be counterproductive to addressing the public health crisis.

The United States has registered more than 24.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases with related deaths exceeding 405,000 as of Wednesday afternoon, showed a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

