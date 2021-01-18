A few COVID-19 vaccine recipients show adverse effects in India

NEW DELHI, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- A few of the COVID-19 vaccine recipients from several parts in India, who took the vaccination doses on Saturday, have complained of adverse effects over the past 24 hours.

The adverse effects include headache, fever, and body-aches.

Nearly 200,000 people were administered COVID-19 vaccines in over 3,000 centers across India. A total of 300,000 people were enrolled for vaccination, but a large number of them chose not to show up to take the jab.

Speaking to Xinhua over phone, a doctor posted at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, who was among those who received the vaccination dose, said he was suffering from mild fever and body-ache ever since he took the vaccine jab on Saturday.

"But this is quite normal. Some human bodies do show adverse effects after receiving a vaccine. Once injected into the human body, a vaccine tends to develop immunity against a particular virus, thereby triggering some reactions. These reactions might be in the form of fever or body-aches," he explained.

The doctor, on the condition of anonymity, further said that such adverse effects should not deter the people from taking the vaccine.

"Vaccination is the only cure against this pandemic which has shaken the whole world. The adverse effects will surely go in a day or two, but vaccination will protect us against this deadly COVID-19 virus," added the doctor.

Cases of adverse effects are reported in Indian media. According to a report by the India Today, one health worker was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the Delhi-based premier institute - the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), after her condition deteriorated following the vaccination jab.

A nurse posted at AIIMS told Xinhua over phone that one security guard who also suffered from some adverse effects like an increased heartbeat and skin rashes, but is stable now.

According to the media report, most hospitals in the national capital fell short of the target of vaccinating at least 100 healthcare and frontline workers on Saturday.

Quoting official figures released by the Delhi government, the Times of India newspaper reported that one severe and 51 minor cases of "adverse events following immunisation" were reported among health workers who were administered the coronavirus vaccine in Delhi on Saturday.

Delhi Chief Minister Satyendra Jain said a total of 4,319 healthcare workers, or 53.3 percent of those registered, received the vaccine shots on the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

At the conclusion of the first day of vaccination drive on Saturday, the health ministry had stated that a total 191,181 recipients were vaccinated against COVID-19.

"No case of post-vaccination hospitalisation has been reported so far," it said.

Two types of COVID-19 vaccines were supplied for the vaccination drive. While the "Covishield" vaccine, made by the Serum Institute of India, was supplied to all states, the "Covaxin" vaccine, made by Bharat Biotech International Limited, was supplied to 12 states.