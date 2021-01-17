HONG KONG, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The spokesperson of the Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Saturday condemned the latest so-called "sanctions" announced by the United States on six officials of the central and the HKSAR governments, expressing strong indignation and firm opposition.

The spokesperson for the office said that it is an international norm to enact and implement laws to punish crimes endangering national security. The Chinese government enacted the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR in strict accordance with the Constitution, the Legislation Law, and the HKSAR Basic Law, providing a solid guarantee for the enduring success of "one country, two systems."

The legitimate rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents are fully protected under the national security law in Hong Kong. Some in the United States, however, keep meddling with and vilifying China's just efforts to prohibit acts endangering national security on its own territory through legislation, although the United States itself has a rigorous legal system to uphold national security at home, which is yet another stark example of U.S. double standards.

The spokesperson emphasized that China is a country under the rule of law and Hong Kong is a law-based society, where nobody has the right and freedom above the law to jeopardize national security. The people who plotted and organized the so-called "primary election" in a flagrant attempt to undermine a fair and just election for the HKSAR's Legislative Council and paralyze the HKSAR government are suspected of violating the national security law in Hong Kong. It is an indisputable fact that officials of the central and HKSAR governments have been fulfilling their legal duties so as to staunchly uphold the rule of law and protect the overall interests and fundamental wellbeing of Hong Kong residents.

The spokesperson said that while Hong Kong residents are heartened to see Hong Kong regaining stability and "one country, two systems" returning to the right track since the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, some American politicians have nevertheless resorted to the old playbook of demonizing the law, smearing the HKSAR authorities' law enforcement actions, and slapping sanctions on Chinese officials. These American politicians have arbitrarily trampled upon Hong Kong's rule of law and high degree of autonomy, challenged the efforts by the Chinese government and people to defend legitimate national interests, and breached international law and basic norms governing international relations, only to lay bare their ulterior motive to sow more trouble in Hong Kong and its motherland at large.

The spokesperson reiterated that Hong Kong is part of China and its affairs are China's internal affairs. Any interference or sanction will only further unite the Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots, and be firmly hit back. No such external attempt will ever weaken China's commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, still less hold back the restoration of stability in Hong Kong or the trend of China's development.