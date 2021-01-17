HONG KONG, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has voiced strong objection to the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China's newly released 2020 annual report, describing it as biased, politically motivated and not reflecting the truth.

Safeguarding national security through legislation is in line with international practice and there should not be double standards in the international community, a government spokesperson said in a statement.

Contrary to the erroneous allegations in the report that the national security law in the HKSAR undermines "one country, two systems," China has the right to legislate for national security in Hong Kong under "one country, two systems," the spokesperson said, stressing that every country has laws and duty to safeguard its national security and sovereignty.

The allegation that the offenses under the national security law are vaguely defined is simply untrue as four types of offenses endangering national security and the penalties are clearly stipulated, the spokesperson said.

At the same time, the national security law contains specific provisions upholding Hong Kong people's rights and freedoms under the Basic Law as well as the relevant provisions of international covenants on human rights as applied to Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.

The national security law also provides for the presumption of innocence, the prohibition of double jeopardy, and the right to defend oneself and other rights in judicial proceedings that a criminal suspect, defendant and other parties in judicial proceedings are entitled to under the law, the spokesperson said.

Taking people who have contravened the law to justice is the duty of every government, the spokesperson said.

The Hong Kong police have a statutory duty to maintain public safety and public order and those actions were based on evidence and strictly according to the laws in force, and regardless of the political background or stance of the suspects, the spokesperson said.

Since the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, street violence has subsided and stability restored, and the legitimate rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong have been upheld and criminals have been brought to justice through an independent judiciary, the spokesperson said.

A stable environment is vitally important to the prosperity of Hong Kong and the business activities of both local and overseas enterprises, the spokesperson said.