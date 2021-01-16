Xi's article on economic, social development to be published

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by President Xi Jinping on major issues concerning China's medium- and long-term economic and social development will be published Saturday.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's second issue of the Qiushi Journal.

The 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period marks the first five years of the new journey to fully build a modern socialist China, the article says.

It stresses adopting a dialectical thinking in assessing new opportunities and challenges China faces in the new stage of development.

It underscores the importance of establishing a new development paradigm by focusing on ensuring unimpeded flows in the economy.

China must pursue innovation-driven growth and make breakthroughs in key and core technologies to achieve high-quality development, according to the article.

The country should foster new advantages in international cooperation and competition through high-level opening up, it says, adding that the country should break new ground in social development with the approaches of collaboration, participation and common interests.

The article also underlines the importance of using the methodology of Marxist political economy to better understand the laws of China's economic development and to raise the capability of leading the country's economic development.