Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jan 16, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China blasts Trump administration for imposing new sanctions on Chinese firms

(Xinhua)    09:28, January 16, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Friday rebuked the Trump administration for blacklisting some Chinese companies with alleged military ties, which he said has shown the world exactly what bullying is.

Spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press briefing that China firmly opposed the United States' repeated sanctions against Chinese firms, adding that the move went against the trend of the times and the United States' much-touted principles of market competition and international economic trade rules.

He said the U.S. move has interfered with the normal economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, and undermined the confidence of foreign companies in investing and operating in the United States, which will eventually harm the interests of U.S. companies and investors.

Citing the fact that many large U.S. multinational companies are the result of military-civil fusion, Zhao said the Trump administration has once again shown the world what unilateralism, double standards and bullying are.

"China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and resolutely support Chinese enterprises in safeguarding their rights and interests in accordance with the law," Zhao said. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York