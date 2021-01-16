Xi congratulates Thongloun on election as general secretary of Lao People's Revolutionary Party

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping on Friday sent a message to Thongloun Sisoulith, congratulating him on election as the general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee.

Xi said he is glad to hear that Thongloun was elected as the general secretary of the LPRP Central Committee, and would like to extend warm congratulations to Thongloun and through him to the new LPRP central leadership on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and in his own name.

Xi noted that since the 10th LPRP Congress, Laos, under the strong leadership of the LPRP Central Committee headed by Bounnhang Vorachith, has made important progress in the cause of socialist construction and enjoyed political and social stability, sustained economic development and continuous improvement of people's well-being.

Under the new circumstances, the successful convention of the 11th LPRP Congress, which has made a series of arrangements for the development of the causes of the party and the country, bears great significance, Xi added.

He expressed his confidence that under the leadership of the new LPRP Central Committee headed by Thongloun, the party will surely lead the Lao people to unite as one and strive for greater achievements in Laos' socialist cause.

China and Laos are friendly socialist neighbors connected by mountains and rivers, Xi said, adding that bilateral relations have continuously deepened and developed thanks to the careful cultivation and strong promotion of successive generations of leaders of the two parties and countries, continuously creating benefits for both countries and their people.

Pointing out that the world has entered a period of turbulence and transformation, Xi said he is ready to work with Thongloun to strengthen the political guidance of the relations both between the two parties and between the two countries.

He also suggested that the two sides make concerted efforts to carry forward their traditional friendship, deepen exchanges and cooperation, promote their socialist causes, and push forward the building of the China-Laos community with a shared future, so as to make positive contributions to safeguarding regional peace, stability, prosperity and development.

Xi wished Thongloun greater achievements in the new leadership post.