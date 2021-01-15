UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) on Thursday expressed firm opposition to the words and deeds of the U.S. permanent representative to the UN regarding Taiwan.

"On Jan. 14, the permanent mission of the United States to the United Nations released on its official website a video of remarks to students in Taiwan by the U.S. Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft, in which Craft claimed that the United States, in UN venues, supports a role for Taiwan on the global stage. China is firmly opposed to Craft's wrong words and deeds," a spokesperson of China's Permanent Mission to the UN said.

"As is known to all, the United Nations is an intergovernmental international organization composed of sovereign countries. Resolution 2758 adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1971 reaffirms the one-China principle, which is a norm of international relations recognized by the international community," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also underscored the fact that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. Taiwan, as a province of China, is ineligible for UN membership.

Craft's wrong words and deeds have seriously violated the one-China principle and the political commitment the United States has made to China on the Taiwan question, and grossly trampled on the UN Charter and the norm of international relations, the spokesperson added.

"The video appears to be recorded in the General Assembly Hall. However, as verified by the United Nations, no meeting was held in the General Assembly Hall on Jan. 14, and the UN Secretariat gave no approval to any country to hold any event in the hall on the day. Clearly, the video was made as Craft sneaked into the hall and posed for the camera, abusing her right as the U.S. permanent representative to the UN. Such a sneaky trick serves nothing except to make oneself a mockery and a laughing stock," the spokesperson said.

"We want to tell certain U.S. politicians that China is rock solid in upholding its sovereignty and security interests, and those politicians will pay a heavy price for their wrong actions," the spokesperson added.