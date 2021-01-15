China to accelerate green packaging in courier services

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China will make courier delivery services more accessible and convenient and speed up the transformation to green packaging, the State Post Bureau said Thursday.

China aims to use 5 million recyclable packages, avoid overpackaging of 80 percent of e-commerce parcels and set up 20,000 new service outlets with standard packaging waste recycling devices by the end of the year, said Bian Zuodong, an official with the bureau.

More work will be done to make courier delivery services reach villages and households, serve key agricultural projects and facilitate the circulation of farm produce, Bian said.

Direct courier services will reach nearly all administrative villages in the eastern part of the country this year, Bian told a press conference.

Meanwhile, direct courier delivery will be available in 80 percent of administrative villages in central China and 60 percent of the villages in western China, the official said.

The bureau also vowed to make it more convenient for customers to receive parcels. More than 10 percent of all parcels will be stored in intelligent lockers to be picked up at flexible times, and the number of delivery service outlets will be increased to 115,000.