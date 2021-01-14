Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
WHO expert team for origin-tracing of novel coronavirus arrives in China

(Xinhua)    13:06, January 14, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- An international expert team of the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived in China's Wuhan on Thursday.

The team for the origin-tracing of the novel coronavirus will conduct joint research with Chinese scientists.

