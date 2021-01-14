Trump condemns mob violence in Capitol riot after House impeaches him

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Shortly after being impeached by the House on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump condemned the mob violence in the U.S. Capitol riot, while calling for national unity.

"Mob violence goes against everything I believe in and everything our movement stands for. No true supporter of mine could truly endorse political violence," the president said in a pre-recorded video released on the White House's official Twitter account as his own one was locked by the company after the mayhem.

"No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag. No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans," Trump said in his lengthy condemnation.

He called on his supporters to help "ease tensions, calm tempers and help to promote peace" in the country.

He said he had "directed federal agencies to use all necessary resources to maintain order" in order to ensure a peaceful transfer of power on President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration day on Jan. 20

The statement came shortly after the Democrats-controlled House voted to impeach Trump over "incitement of insurrection" in a 232-197 vote on Wednesday, with 10 Republicans crossing the party lines to go against the president.