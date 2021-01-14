"Ideology before technology" against common interests of all countries: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The idea of "ideology before technology" and the generalization of national security concepts in the field of 5G technology are against the common interests of all countries, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing when asked for China's comment on some U.S. politicians who went around threatening other countries not to use 5G equipment of Chinese enterprises.

Noting that progress made by Chinese companies in the field of 5G is widely acknowledged, Zhao said China has in recent years become one of the most important places for 5G patent applications.

China built a complete industrial chain in 5G including system, terminal, chip and apparatus during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), Zhao said, citing official statistics.

Currently, China has built a total of 718,000 5G base stations.

The total amount of China's 5G standard essential patent declaration accounts for one third of the world, said Zhao, adding that both the network scale and the number of users rank first in the world.

Attempts to set up barriers, generalize national security concepts, or deliberately oppress certain countries and businesses violate the basic law of scientific development and go against the common interests of all countries, the spokesperson said.

Zhao called on all countries to respect the laws of the market and the wishes of enterprises and provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for enterprises from all countries, including China.

China is willing to carry out practical cooperation with all parties in various fields including 5G in the spirit of mutual respect, equality, mutual trust, mutually beneficial cooperation and common development to better benefit mankind and the world, Zhao said.