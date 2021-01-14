China slams UK, Canada banning Xinjiang imports as "farce"

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday lambasted Britain and Canada for imposing restrictions on Xinjiang imports, urging them to immediately rectify their wrong decisions and stop interfering in China's internal affairs.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian's remarks came after the two countries have reportedly decided to ban the import of goods from Xinjiang citing the so-called use of "forced labor."

Expressing China's firm opposition, Zhao called the move "simply a farce performed by a handful of politicians" with no facts or morality.

Britain and Canada should immediately revoke their decisions, stop interfering in China's internal affairs and stop undermining China's interests, Zhao told a regular press briefing, adding that Xinjiang affairs are purely China's internal affairs and no country has any right to interfere in.

Certain countries, including Britain, have funded the fabrications and spreading of lies and rumors, smearing China under the pretext of human rights and cracking down on Xinjiang companies using various measures, the spokesperson said. "This has exposed their hypocrisy and vicious intention of containing Xinjiang's development and progress and interfering in China's internal affairs."

Xinjiang affairs are not about human rights, ethnicity, or religion, but counter-terrorism and anti-secession, Zhao said.

China will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and dignity as well as its sovereignty, security and development interests, he added.