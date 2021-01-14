Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China unveils top 10 advances in life sciences

(Xinhua)    10:16, January 14, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The China Association for Science and Technology on Wednesday released the country's 10 most significant advances in 2020 in the life sciences field, highlighting food security and the COVID-19 epidemic.

The discovery of a smelly locust compound behind these pests' swarming topped the list. For the first time, it has revealed the mystery of locust swarms, which will be very significant in the control and prediction of locust plagues, and inspire scientists to solve the global food problem.

Other notable advances include the first 3D structure analysis of the COVID-19 protein, the unveiling of two drug candidates against the virus, and the construction of animal models for COVID-19 treatment.

Chinese scientists have also achieved advances in finding a disease-resistant gene for wheat, developing new cholesterol-lowering drugs, and the mechanism and regulation of organ aging in humans. Other advanced include brain cell research, unraveling a brain-spleen neural connection, improving nitrogen use efficiency, and CAR-T cells therapy.

The selection of the top 10 advances in life sciences has been hosted by the association every year since 2015.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Du Mingming)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York