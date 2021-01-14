Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Heilongjiang reports 40 confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    09:55, January 14, 2021

HARBIN, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported 40 confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and 50 new asymptomatic infections between 12:00 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, local health authorities said on Wednesday evening.

Fang Qingwei, deputy director of the Heilongjiang provincial health commission, said at a press conference that 36 of the confirmed cases and 40 of the new asymptomatic infections were reported in Wangkui County of Suihua City.

Dong Wenqin, executive vice mayor of Suihua, said that the gene sequencing of the virus strain taken from the cases in Suihua showed it is 100 percent homologous with the strain previously identified in Dalian, Liaoning Province.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Du Mingming)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York