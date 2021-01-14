NEW YORK, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 23 million on Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 23,029,450, with a total of 383,939 deaths, as of 5:22 p.m. local time (2222 GMT), according to the CSSE tally.

California reported 2,821,512 cases, followed by Texas with 2,032,809 cases and Florida with 1,517,472 cases. The states of New York and Illinois both registered more than 1 million cases.

Other states with over 600,000 cases include Ohio, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Arizona, North Carolina and New Jersey, the CSSE data showed.

By far, the United States remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's most cases and deaths, making up more than 24 percent of the global caseload and over 19 percent of the global deaths.

U.S. COVID-19 cases reached 20 million on Jan. 1, and the number since then has increased by 1 million every four days.

According to the CSSE chart, 4,462 deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported nationwide on Tuesday, the deadliest day ever in the United States since the onset of the pandemic.

A national ensemble forecast updated Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted a total of 440,000 to 477,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by Feb. 6, 2021.