Mainland ready to assist Taiwan compatriots in Spring Festival travel: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland will make every effort to assist Taiwan compatriots on the mainland in returning to the island for the upcoming Spring Festival, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

The mainland will take into consideration both COVID-19 prevention and control and Taiwan compatriots' travel demands, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.

"We hope that in the interest of the compatriots, the Taiwan side will provide conveniences in their home returning," Zhu said.

As more Taiwan compatriots and businesses will celebrate the Spring Festival on the mainland due to the epidemic, Taiwan affairs offices across the mainland will help them implement epidemic control measures and resolve practical problems so that they can enjoy a safe and prosperous festival on the mainland, Zhu added.

The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 12 this year.