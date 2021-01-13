Taiwan compatriots on mainland can enjoy free COVID-19 vaccines: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that Taiwan compatriots on the mainland can apply for free COVID-19 vaccines.

Inoculations are based on the principles of voluntary application and informed consent, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.

Zhu said a mass vaccination plan is being carried out on the mainland in an orderly manner, and doses will be prepared for people who meet inoculation requirements, including Taiwan compatriots.

Some Taiwan compatriots in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the coastal city of Xiamen have already been vaccinated free of charge, said Zhu.