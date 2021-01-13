Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Taiwan compatriots on mainland can enjoy free COVID-19 vaccines: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    15:22, January 13, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that Taiwan compatriots on the mainland can apply for free COVID-19 vaccines.

Inoculations are based on the principles of voluntary application and informed consent, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.

Zhu said a mass vaccination plan is being carried out on the mainland in an orderly manner, and doses will be prepared for people who meet inoculation requirements, including Taiwan compatriots.

Some Taiwan compatriots in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the coastal city of Xiamen have already been vaccinated free of charge, said Zhu.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York