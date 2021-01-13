Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

79 bases established on mainland to boost cross-Strait exchanges

(Xinhua)    14:30, January 13, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Since 2009, a total of 79 bases for exchanges across the Taiwan Strait have been established in 24 provincial-level regions of the Chinese mainland, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The establishment of these bases shows that the mainland has been unswervingly implementing its Taiwan principles and policies, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

The move also reflects the mainland's commitment to expanding exchanges and cooperation, deepening integrated development, and promoting closer bonds of hearts and minds between people on both sides of the Strait, according to Zhu.

The bases were set up under the approval of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York