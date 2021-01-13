Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021
WHO team working with Chinese vaccine producers ahead of potential emergency use: WHO director-general

(Xinhua)    11:38, January 13, 2021

GENEVA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that a WHO team in China is working with producers of the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines for potential emergency use listings.

"I'm pleased that a WHO team is in China currently working with producers of the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines to assess compliance with international quality manufacturing practices ahead of potential emergency use listing by WHO," Tedros said at a recent media briefing.

He noted that WHO continues to ask vaccine manufacturers from around the world to move swiftly to provide necessary data that will allow the organization to consider them for emergency use listings.

"While we are hopeful about the safe and effective vaccines that are being rolled out, we want to see this sped up and vaccines allocated equitably in the coming weeks," Tedros said.

