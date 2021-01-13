Northeast China city acts firmly to contain COVID-19

HARBIN, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in the city of Suihua, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, announced a string of measures on Tuesday to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic in the wake of newly emerged cases.

Starting from 3 p.m. on Tuesday, all entries and exits in and out of Suihua's city proper closed. Except for one emergency road, all roads to villages and townships administered by Suihua were closed, according to the municipal COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

No passengers in Suihua are allowed to board outbound trains. Incoming passengers without negative nucleic acid tests within 72 hours are not allowed to enter the city.

All buses and coaches have stopped running in the city. All residential compounds, townships and villages are now under sealed-off management.

On Monday, Wangkui County in Suihua reported one confirmed COVID-19 case and 36 asymptomatic cases.