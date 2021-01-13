Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021
Ukraine-China trade sees double-digit growth in 2020

(Xinhua)    09:19, January 13, 2021

KIEV, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine's trade turnover amounted to 103.4 billion U.S. dollars in 2020 and China remained Ukraine's largest trading partner, the press service of the State Customs of Ukraine reported on its official website on Tuesday.

According to the data published by the agency, Ukraine saw a 20.8 percent year-on-year growth in trade with China in 2020 with the value at 15.42 billion U.S. dollars. Exports grew by 97.7 percent to 7.11 billion U.S. dollars, while imports droped 9.4 percent to 8.31 billion U.S. dollars.

Ukraine's main export products to China remained ore, grains, fats and oils, and metals, while the country imported electronics, machinery, equipment and vehicles.

Bilateral trade turnover between Ukraine and China was 12.76 billion U.S. dollars in 2019.

