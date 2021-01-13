Iran affirms continuity of relevant inspections "as long as JCPOA alive"

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiee said on Tuesday that as long as the Iranian 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is alive, the relevant inspections of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will go on.

Answering a question about the expulsion of the inspectors of the IAEA in his weekly press conference, Rabiee said that Iran's commitments about inspections have three parts: one part is based on safeguards; one part is based on the Additional Protocol of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, which is voluntary; and the last part is based on the JCPOA.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Monday that if the parties to the Iranian 2015 nuclear deal do not adhere to their commitments, Iran will stop implementing the Additional Protocol.

A senior Iranian lawmaker warned on Saturday that Iran will expel the IAEA inspectors if the U.S. anti-Iran sanctions are not lifted by Feb. 21.

Last week, Iran launched 20-percent uranium enrichment process as part of Iran's Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions which was approved by the parliament in December 2020.

In response to the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018 and re-imposition of sanctions, Iran has stopped implementing parts of its obligations under the deal.