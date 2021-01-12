Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Hebei reports 326 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in 10 days

(Xinhua)    16:59, January 12, 2021

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- North China's Hebei Province reported a total of 326 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 234 asymptomatic cases from Jan. 2 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Vice Governor Xu Jianpei said on Tuesday.

Of the confirmed cases, 304 were reported in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang, 21 in the city of Xingtai, and one in the city of Langfang, Xu said at a press briefing.

The province reported 21 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from midnight Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Five were reported in Xingtai and 16 in Shijiazhuang.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York