China's Hebei reports 326 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in 10 days

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- North China's Hebei Province reported a total of 326 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 234 asymptomatic cases from Jan. 2 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Vice Governor Xu Jianpei said on Tuesday.

Of the confirmed cases, 304 were reported in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang, 21 in the city of Xingtai, and one in the city of Langfang, Xu said at a press briefing.

The province reported 21 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from midnight Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Five were reported in Xingtai and 16 in Shijiazhuang.