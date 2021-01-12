China's Hebei reports 40 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- North China's Hebei Province reported 40 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 asymptomatic cases on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

Of the confirmed cases, 39 were reported in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang, and the other one in the city of Langfang. Among them, two were previously asymptomatic carriers.

All of the new asymptomatic cases were reported in Shijiazhuang.

By the end of Monday, there were 305 locally transmitted confirmed cases and two imported ones in hospitals in Hebei.

A total of 227 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases and five imported asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, said the commission.