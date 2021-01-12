Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Origin-tracing on coronavirus is about scientific answers: WHO

(Xinhua)    10:17, January 12, 2021

GENEVA, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The mission of the research team to arrive in China for novel coronavirus origin-tracing is about scientific answers, a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Monday.

"Understanding the origins of disease is not about finding somebody to blame, it is about scientific answers," Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Program, said at a virtual press conference from Geneva.

Answering a question on whether the WHO might send teams to any other countries, Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on COVID-19 response at the WHO Health Emergencies Program, said that the research studies will go where the initial patients were identified and the WHO is also working with different networks.

China said Monday it supports scientists of all countries in carrying out global scientific research on the origin and route of transmission of the COVID-19 virus, and supports member states in conducting cooperation on the animal origin of the virus under the leadership of the WHO.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press conference in response to a question regarding China's announcement that an international expert team of the WHO will arrive in China on Thursday to conduct joint research with Chinese scientists to trace the origin of the novel coronavirus.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York