China prosecutes over 16,000 people for duty-related crimes in 2020

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- More than 16,000 people were prosecuted for duty-related crimes across China in 2020, data from the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) shows.

More than 1,400 judicial personnel were investigated for job-related crimes, up 63.1 percent year on year, said the SPP.

From January 2020 to November 2020, 1,079 prosecutors were investigated for violations of discipline and law, it added.