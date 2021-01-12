China greenlights hyaluronic acid as food additive

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China has approved hyaluronic acid as new food material, meaning it can be used as a food additive, according to a recent announcement made by the top health authority.

The National Health Commission has organized a safety assessment of the material and approved it, based on relevant laws and regulations.

Hyaluronic acid is widely used in skincare products. It is said to help firm the skin and reduce wrinkles.

Researchers have found that eating hyaluronic acid has several efficacies, including replenishing skin moisture, relieving osteoporosis, and restoring injured gastric mucosa.

China granted hyaluronic acid as an ingredient for health food in 2008, said the commission.