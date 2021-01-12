Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China greenlights hyaluronic acid as food additive

(Xinhua)    09:53, January 12, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China has approved hyaluronic acid as new food material, meaning it can be used as a food additive, according to a recent announcement made by the top health authority.

The National Health Commission has organized a safety assessment of the material and approved it, based on relevant laws and regulations.

Hyaluronic acid is widely used in skincare products. It is said to help firm the skin and reduce wrinkles.

Researchers have found that eating hyaluronic acid has several efficacies, including replenishing skin moisture, relieving osteoporosis, and restoring injured gastric mucosa.

China granted hyaluronic acid as an ingredient for health food in 2008, said the commission.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York