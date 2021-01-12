Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
IOC reaffirms commitment to host Tokyo 2020 this summer amid speculations

(Xinhua)    09:46, January 12, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) reiterated its confidence in the host of the Tokyo 2020 and reaffirmed the joint effort to host the Games in an e-mail interview with Xinhua on Monday.

Dick Pound, the longest-serving IOC member, told UK's state broadcaster BBC on Friday that the Tokyo Olympic Games might not take place.

Doubts mounted later as a poll by Kyodo news agency revealed on Sunday that 80 percent of the surveyed believed the Tokyo Games, which has already been postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, should be cancelled or postponed again.

When asked about the IOC's comment on whether there will be a further postponement or cancellation, the organization's spokesperson responded: "The IOC has full confidence in the Japanese authorities and the measures they are taking. Together with our Japanese partners, we continue to be fully concentrated and committed to the safe and successful delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 this summer."

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared on January 7 a state of emergency for Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures to February 7, authorizing tougher measures to fight a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and promising to host a "safe and secure" Olympics as scheduled.

IOC vice president Yu Zaiqing told Xinhua on Friday that the IOC and its Japanese partners' determination to host the Tokyo Games as scheduled remains unchanged.

The postponed Tokyo 2020 is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

