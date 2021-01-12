Former vice governor of Henan jailed for 11 years

JINAN, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Xu Guang, former vice governor of central China's Henan Province, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for bribery.

The sentence was handed down by the Intermediate People's Court of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Monday.

Xu was also fined 1 million yuan (about 154,400 U.S. dollars). All that he obtained through bribery will be confiscated, according to the court sentence.

The court found that between 2004 and 2018, Xu had taken advantage of his multiple posts in Henan's Zhoukou city to assist some organizations and individuals in project contracting, business operations and personnel recruitment and promotion.

In return, he accepted money and gifts worth over 12.65 million yuan.

The court ruled that Xu's acts constitute the crime of accepting bribes but it decided to grant a lenient sentence as he had been cooperative during investigation, confessed his crimes and showed repentance, and that all the illegal gains have been recovered.

Xu accepted the sentence and said he will not appeal.