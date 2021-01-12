COVID-19 patients in Xingtai receive dedicated team care: hospital

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The city of Xingtai in north China's Hebei Province is providing every confirmed COVID-19 case with treatment from a dedicated team of experts, health officials said at a press conference on Monday.

Since receiving and treating COVID-19 cases on Jan. 3, the city has been concentrating its best medical resources to treat the confirmed cases, offering each of them an expert team as well as specific treatment plans based on their own conditions.

The city organizes expert consultations for every patient at the earliest opportunity to give them the best treatment plans, said Li Yincai, head of the COVID-19 expert team of the Second Hospital of Xingtai, adding that more attention is paid to the elderly and those with other diseases.

Hebei Province reported 82 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 49 asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the provincial health commission said on Monday. Of the confirmed cases, five are in Xingtai.