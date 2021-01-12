Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
NE China city sees asymptomatic COVID-19 cases rise to 45

(Xinhua)    09:03, January 12, 2021

HARBIN, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The number of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in Suihua City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province has increased to 45 as of 8 p.m. Monday, according to the municipal government's information office.

All the cases are residents of Huiqi Village, Wangkui County in the city. The city also has a confirmed case, who is converted from an asymptomatic case reported previously in the village.

The investigation shows that the confirmed case is highly correlated with the asymptomatic ones, said Li Yuefeng, secretary-general of the municipal government.

The city has sampled 114,294 people in the county for nucleic acid testing as of 8 p.m. Monday, and will complete the testing of all residents in Wangkui Wednesday.

